Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 856 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ResMed by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 151,166 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.44. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

