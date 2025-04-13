Fmr LLC Sells 1,029,213 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029,213 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of WNS worth $183,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $66.66 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.