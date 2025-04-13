Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.