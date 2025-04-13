Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANIP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIP stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

