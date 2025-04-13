Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $38,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $25,964,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
