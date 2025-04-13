Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,799 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $165,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $60.47 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.