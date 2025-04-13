FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,584 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,608,000 after acquiring an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

