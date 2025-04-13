Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 223,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,752,826.28. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

