Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,575 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

SYF stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

