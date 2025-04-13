Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 25,100 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 141.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 173.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 442,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,031,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.77.

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 in the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.