Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $112,002,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

