Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 9,056 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EXPE opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

