Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amcor by 11,326.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.