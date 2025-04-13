Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 468,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 300,909 shares.The stock last traded at $89.24 and had previously closed at $90.07.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,438,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 459,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

