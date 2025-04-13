Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 44,488,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,904,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.
Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lucid Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.