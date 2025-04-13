Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 44,488,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,904,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lucid Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.