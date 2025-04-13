JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 2,196,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,103,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
