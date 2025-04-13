JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 2,196,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,103,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

