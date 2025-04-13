NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.96. 2,030,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,152,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This represents a 51.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

