FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

