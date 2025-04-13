FIL Ltd Buys 4,187 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Biohaven by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 372,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.5 %

Biohaven stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.