FIL Ltd Buys 7,236 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 80,668 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.58.

ALNY stock opened at $237.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

