FIL Ltd Trims Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630,466 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 701,901 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

