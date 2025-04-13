FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

