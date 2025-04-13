FIL Ltd Raises Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.