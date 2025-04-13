Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ELEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.70 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.28 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
