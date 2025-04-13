Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,220. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 in the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

