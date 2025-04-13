Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head to Head Comparison

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 6.63% 32.09% 9.45% Skillz -40.87% -38.95% -20.10%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pegasystems and Skillz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.50 billion 3.91 $99.19 million $1.01 67.55 Skillz $95.47 million 0.76 -$101.36 million ($2.71) -1.54

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 3 8 1 2.83 Skillz 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $99.36, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 157.49%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Skillz on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.