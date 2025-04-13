Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

TS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

