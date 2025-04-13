Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,628 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $149,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after buying an additional 575,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
