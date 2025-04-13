Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,043,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,305,000 after buying an additional 274,540 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $29,509.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.