Legal & General Group Plc Sells 219,718 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,718 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Dayforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.