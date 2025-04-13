Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IYY opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

