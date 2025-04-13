Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $30,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.