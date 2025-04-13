Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $31,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

