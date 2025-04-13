Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after purchasing an additional 560,450 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

