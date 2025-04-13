Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 37,659 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $42.74 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.