Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 1,412 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,412 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $12,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,900.40. This represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

