StockNews.com Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $694.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

