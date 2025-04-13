Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,150.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.26. Netflix has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

