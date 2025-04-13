StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

