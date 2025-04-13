Lembit Janes Purchases 95,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 95,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,450.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Lembit Janes acquired 423,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,220.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lembit Janes bought 827,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$74,430.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SPA opened at C$0.12 on Friday. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$46.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

