TechGen Metals Ltd (ASX:TG1) Insider Ashley Hood Buys 668,613 Shares

TechGen Metals Ltd (ASX:TG1 – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hood purchased 668,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,383.94 ($10,933.29).

Ashley Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Ashley Hood acquired 500,000 shares of TechGen Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,006.29).

TechGen Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

TechGen Metals Company Profile

TechGen Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds a 100% ownership of its Ashburton Basin and Paterson Orogen projects in Western Australia.

