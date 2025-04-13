Insider Buying: Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases 850 Shares of Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Katharine Giles bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$24.72 ($15.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,012.00 ($13,215.09).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Sonic Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 99.07%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

