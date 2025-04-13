Citigroup Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.21.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,953.95. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

