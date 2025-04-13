Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
