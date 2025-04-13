Legal & General Group Plc Sells 73,272 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $40,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFX opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.66 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

