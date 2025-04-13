Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Fleming James B JR bought a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 1,580.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextNav by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NN opened at $12.10 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

