Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Federal Signal by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $76.19 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

