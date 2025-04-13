Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,324 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

ROAD opened at $80.36 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $103.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

