Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,134 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,043 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 384,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,471.85. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

