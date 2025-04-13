Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,369 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BWA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

